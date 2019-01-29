After nearly 30 years of free concerts each Saturday at a family-friendly venue in the Pike County countryside, the Hollonville Opry House lost its lease and is now closed. Their last show was on Jan. 26 but organizers hope to move to a new location and provide music to the community once again.
"Sadly, we want to inform you that the Hollonville Opry House located in the community of Hollonville has lost its lease and is now closed," wrote Charlotte Kirkland, one of the many who were instrumental in the Opry House's operation over the past 27 years. "We are hoping to find a new location soon where we can resume our music."
Pictured (l-r), Larry Lawrence, Ken Jones, Jimmy and Houston Hatchett, Lynwood Lynch (on ladder), an unidentified worker, Jack Martin, an unidentified worker and Harold Kirkland take a break during the second big work day on the Hollonville Opry House on May 18, 1991. All during that spring, volunteers worked to turn an old seed barn into what was Pike County’s premiere music venue until it closed Jan. 26, 2018.
Hollonville Opry Houses closed indefinitely
