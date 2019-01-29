/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Pictured (l-r), Larry Lawrence, Ken Jones, Jimmy and Houston Hatchett, Lynwood Lynch (on ladder), an unidentified worker, Jack Martin, an unidentified worker and Harold Kirkland take a break during the second big work day on the Hollonville Opry House on May 18, 1991. All during that spring, volunteers worked to turn an old seed barn into what was Pike County’s premiere music venue until it closed Jan. 26, 2018.

Hollonville Opry Houses closed indefinitely

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, January 29. 2019
After nearly 30 years of free concerts each Saturday at a family-friendly venue in the Pike County countryside, the Hollonville Opry House lost its lease and is now closed. Their last show was on Jan. 26 but organizers hope to move to a new location and provide music to the community once again.

"Sadly, we want to inform you that the Hollonville Opry House located in the community of Hollonville has lost its lease and is now closed," wrote Charlotte Kirkland, one of the many who were instrumental in the Opry House's operation over the past 27 years. "We are hoping to find a new location soon where we can resume our music."

In an article written previously for the Pike County Journal Reporter, she shared how the Opry House got its start:

"In spring 1991, 20 people met on the back porch of a home in Pike County. These folks had a dream with a mission. The dream was to create a place where they could enjoy their music; the mission was to preserve the old time bluegrass, country and gospel sounds," said Charlotte Kirkland. "Hollonville Opry House first opened its doors on Saturday, July 20, 1991 and for 20 years the doors have been open almost every Saturday night. The auditorium fills up with folks eager to hear and see that “pickin’ and grinnin’” and they are not disappointed."

"The stage curtain opens at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins. Bluegrass, gospel and old time country music rings out from the stage for some three and a half hours. There is also a jam room adjacent to the auditorium and an outside pavilion where jammers can come and get a good jam going on."

"Several changes have occurred during these 20 years but the mission and the dream continue. The managers of the Opry House look back with grateful hearts and look forward with anticipation. There are still songs that need to be sung and instruments that need to be played – and there are still fans waiting to hear."

More information can be obtained by visiting the website hollonvilleopry.com or calling 770-228-4832.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter