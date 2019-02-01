Tristin English earns honors at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech baseball’s redshirt junior Tristin English was named to the D1Baseball preseason all-America second team. One of the top two-way players in the country, English was selected in the utility position for both his work at the plate and his work on the mound. The Williamson native is one of just 10 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference to be selected overall to one of the three teams and is the league’s only utility representative.
