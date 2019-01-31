Pike County Backpack Program helps feed local children

The Pike County Georgia Backpack Program program started at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. The program provides school aged children who may not have regular meals all weekend with six meals for Saturday and Sunday. Their bags are packed with two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two dinners, sometimes fruit and sometimes special treats. The food is packed and distributed every two weeks. The bags average 8 pounds and cost about $10.
The program is powered by community churches including Christ Chapel Community Church, First Baptist Church of Zebulon and Pike County Assembly of God, civic organizations such as Collier’s Community Services Inc. and Pike County Family Connection, school administrators as well as kind-hearted individuals.
“Please consider filling not only the bellies, but the hearts and souls of these precious children in need right here in Pike County,” said program volunteer Mike Cox.”
An Amazon shopping wish list for the program was created by Wendy Moulder and her daughter Macie. The Amazon shopping wish list has all the products and quantities required to provide food for the remaining school year. The Amazon wish list can be shared with others as well. Find the wish list by using the Amazon “Find a List or Registry” tool and search for “Pike County Georgia Backpack Program.”
“The major emphasis for the program is to finish the 2018-19 year strong with all the food items on the wish list. Please spread the message that anyone can feed a child for the weekend for $10,” said Cox.
“You can feed one child for all the remaining weekends of the school year for $150. Either go to Amazon and buy the food or send a check to Christ Chapel Community Church with Backpack in the memo. The address is 115 Sullivan Road, Zebulon, Georgia 30295. You may also use your credit card to donate money,” said Cox.
Several community civic organizations have joined the program as well. Collier’s Community Services Inc. recently committed to providing as much fresh fruit as possible. Pike County Family Connection has used their network connections to help create funding channels. Pike County Kiwanis has shown their support by increasing community awareness.
On Jan. 8, the program hosted 31 people who learned more about the program in a multi-congregational community serving event. All attendees were invited to pack and load 92 bags.
“The program continues to improve through the tremendous dedication of volunteers, including Cindy Spangler who keeps up with inventory, menu creators Wendy and Macie Moulder, packing team leaders Jaime Whiteside and Jennifer McElwaney, purchasing helpers Susan Trawick, Barbara Messer, Karen Scudder and Rhonda Kelly and backpack bags distributor Wendy Sawyer,” said Cox. “There are so many others who have contributed and their contributions are recognized and appreciated by the entire program.”
Help is still needed to send thank you notes to donors and to fill other areas of need. To find out more about ways to support the Pike County Georgia Backpack Program, email Michaelkcox@att.net.