Four Chaplains Ceremony set for Sunday

Members of the Pike County American Legion Family 197 will present the Four Chaplains Ceremony honoring the 76th anniversary of their story at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at 14550 Highway 19 north.
“It is our charge to see that brief, but significant, portion of American history is not lost, and the lessons of cooperation and selfless service are proclaimed,” said American Legion Auxiliary Unit 197 president and Post 197 finance officer Peggi Payton. “If you have not attended a Four Chaplains Ceremony, you owe it to yourself to see this moving ceremony.”
The Four Chaplains were four U.S. Army chaplains who gave their lives to save other civilians and military personnel as the USAT Dorchester sank on Feb. 3, 1943 after being hit by a torpedo during WWII. The four men helped other soldiers board lifeboats and gave up their own life jackets when the supply ran out.
The Four Chaplains, also sometimes referred to as the “Immortal Chaplains” or the “Dorchester Chaplains” joined arms, said prayers and sang hymns as they went down with the ship.
The relatively new chaplains all held the rank of first lieutenant. They included Methodist minister Reverend George L. Fox, Reform Rabbi Alexander D. Goode (Ph.D.), Roman Catholic priest Father John P. Washington and Reformed Church in America minister the Reverend Clark V. Poling. Their backgrounds, personalities and denominations were different, although Goode, Poling and Washington had all served as leaders in the Boy Scouts of America. They met at the Army Chaplains School at Harvard University where they prepared for assignments in the European theater, sailing on board Dorchester to report to their new assignments.