Molena to increase terms, vote on liquor by drink

Rachel McDaniel
Friday, February 1. 2019
The mayor and council for the city of Molena may be serving for four years instead of two as the issue is considered during the 2019 session of the General Assembly of Georgia. A bill to amend the city of Molena’s charter has been introduced that would change the future terms of the mayor and council to four years. The terms for the mayor and council of the other four cities in the county - Zebulon, Williamson, Concord and Meansville - are already at four year terms. Currently Molena has to pay for an election every year but by staggering the elections and extending the term limits, the city would have elections every two years.

