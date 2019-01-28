James Manahan

/Unitedbank
Monday, January 28. 2019

Mr. James Edward Manahan, age 91, of Williamson, passed away January 27, 2019.  He was born in New Albany, PA, son of the late Ivan Manahan and Anna Belle Buckley Manahan.  Mr. Manahan served in the United States Navy in World War II.  He worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 35 years. He was also a cattle farmer.  For over 15 years he was a faithful member of Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene in Molena, where he taught Sunday School and served on the church board as a trustee.  He was a kind man who always had a smile. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter and her husband, Teresa and Randall Sampson.
 
He is survived by his wife: Barbara Calhoun Manahan; daughter and son-in-law: Ann and Dick Maier of PA; step-children: David Baldwin, John Baldwin, Jimmy Baldwin, Angela Baldwin, Debra and Jim Thomas, Linda and Lyn Smith, Susan and Todd Mauney and James Jr. and Melinda Calhoun; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
 
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2:00 p.m., at Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene, 976 Kings Road, Molena, GA 30258.  Pastor James D. Wilson will officiate.  Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the church.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
