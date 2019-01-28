James Manahan

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter and her husband, Teresa and Randall Sampson.
He is survived by his wife: Barbara Calhoun Manahan; daughter and son-in-law: Ann and Dick Maier of PA; step-children: David Baldwin, John Baldwin, Jimmy Baldwin, Angela Baldwin, Debra and Jim Thomas, Linda and Lyn Smith, Susan and Todd Mauney and James Jr. and Melinda Calhoun; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2:00 p.m., at Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene, 976 Kings Road, Molena, GA 30258. Pastor James D. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.