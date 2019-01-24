Mr. Luther Clayton Lee, Jr. “PeePaw,” age 80, of Meansville, passed away January 24, 2019. He was born in McDonough, son of the late Luther Clayton Lee, Sr. and Daisy Johnson Lee. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Luther was a carpenter for most of his life and built many homes, including his own. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and he was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda, brothers and sisters, Richard Johnson, Mearlena Maddox, Sherman Lee, Bobby Lee and Carl Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Hazel Pettit Lee; children: Pamela Heatherly (Chris) of Hollonville, Prince Harland Lee (Rebecca) of Griffin, LaJuana Doris (Mark) of Tulsa, OK, Pamela Uhl (Michael) of Jackson, MI, Allen Tuttle and Martin Schultz both of Ludington, MI; brothers and a sister: James Lee (Ronnie) of Youngstown, FL, Calvin Lee (Peggy) of Hampton and Irene Singleton (William) of Griffin; 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 27, 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.