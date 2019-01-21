Fred’s Pharmacy closed

The Fred’s Pharmacy in Zebulon closed unexpectedly last week as part of the company’s plans to “optimize cost structure and capital allocation” by closing nearly 180 Fred’s pharmacies.
The decision to close the pharmacies and sell patient prescription files to Walgreens was made late in 2018. The store - as will most Fred’s locations with pharmacy closings - will continue to operate.
Roger Shedlock arrived at the store to pick up a prescription only to find out that it had been transferred to the Walgreens in Griffin.
“My concern is that others won’t know they are closed,” he said, noting that he later found out his doctor’s office had been notified of the closure on the day the pharmacy officially closed.
According to Joe Anto, Fred’s chief financial officer, the company closed 138 pharmacies by the end of 2018 with 41 others to be closed by the end of January.
“I’m encouraged by the progress we are making to right size the cost structure of the business but there is still more work to be done,” he said.
Walgreens and Fred’s, Inc. entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement which allowed Walgreens to acquire pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 185 Fred’s stores across 10 southeastern states. Fred’s got $165 million out of the deal, plus an amount equal to the value of related pharmacy inventory.
Fred’s will continue to operate its retail stores at most of these locations after the pharmacies close. Once the transaction is complete, Fred’s will continue to operate approximately 162 pharmacies across nearly 600 stores. Fred’s pharmacy staff at the closing locations had opportunities to apply for any available positions at Walgreens.