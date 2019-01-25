The federal government shutdown was in its 30th day as of the Pike County Journal Reporter’s Monday, Jan. 21 press deadline. The shutdown is the longest in American history.
Because of the shutdown, Georgia EBT or SNAP cards will be loaded with February’s funds. No more benefits will be distributed until March so citizens who use the funds are asked to take extra care in how they purchase foods over the next several weeks.
Local impact of federal shutdown?
