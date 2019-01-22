/Unitedbank
[Photos by Amy McInvale] Matthew and Kayla Rhodes of Molena welcomed Pike’s first baby of 2019, Hudson Kade Rhodes, who was born Friday, Jan. 11.

Welcome the first baby of 2019 born to Pike parents

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, January 22. 2019
Matthew and Kayla Rhodes of Molena recently welcomed home the first baby of 2019 who was born to Pike County parents. Hudson Kade Rhodes was born at 7:54 p.m. at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital and he was 5 pounds 14 ounces and 20 inches long with brown hair. He was due to arrive Jan. 22 but due to complications, arrived 11 days earlier as the first baby for Pike. He is the couple’s first child.

“We waited for a baby for what seemed like forever. Just when we thought it would never happen, Hudson surprised us,” said Kayla Rhodes. “The pregnancy was hard. It was problem after problem. And delivery was a nightmare, not thinking neither of us would make it, but God brought us both through it. Hudson is our miracle baby and the biggest blessing in our lives. We are so grateful to have him here with us and we look forward to a lifetime to love and grow with our sweet boy!”

Hudson is the grandson of Frank and Tammy Rhodes of Pike County and the grandson of Amy and Robert McInvale of Lamar County. He is the great-grandson of Thomas and Peggy Rhodes of Griffin, Linda Haywood of Griffin, Tim and Sally Peacock of High Falls and Marshall McInvale of Molena. He is the great-grandson of the late Tim Peacock and Marshall McInvale.
