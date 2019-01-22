By Rachel McDaniel
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
Matthew and Kayla Rhodes of Molena recently welcomed home the first baby of 2019 who was born to Pike County parents. Hudson Kade Rhodes was born at 7:54 p.m. at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital and he was 5 pounds 14 ounces and 20 inches long with brown hair. He was due to arrive Jan. 22 but due to complications, arrived 11 days earlier as the first baby for Pike. He is the couple’s first child.
[Photos by Amy McInvale] Matthew and Kayla Rhodes of Molena welcomed Pike’s first baby of 2019, Hudson Kade Rhodes, who was born Friday, Jan. 11.
Welcome the first baby of 2019 born to Pike parents
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks