Griffin Judicial Circuit’s public defender W. Allen Adams filed a motion to retry the case of Chiquita Dior Snipes in which she was found guilty of the murder of 2-year-old Ty’Quan Edge and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Kenisha Shontee Neal was 23 at the time of the toddler’s death and she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility for parole. Both Neal and Chiquita Dior Snipes faced murder charges and charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree and cruelty to children in the second degree.
Judge Christopher Edwards presided over the original trial against Snipes and was also the judge to hear the motion to retry the case.
Motion to retry toddler’s murder trial denied
