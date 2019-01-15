The Pike County High School Varsity wrestling team were undefeated in their last nine matches and claimed the Area 3 AAA Championship title to qualify for the state duals. Pictured are (front row kneeling) Hunter Martin, Zachary Czarnata, Greylen Moon, Noah Keffer, William Lemachs, Jessica Bell, Brandon Holloway, Cooper Jones (standing) coach Clay Woerner, Leon Carroll, Allen Davis, Lautic Fordham, Daylen Petty, Mason Gilham, Matthew Hale, Jake Patterson, Logan Sage, John Lovett, Cole Woerner, Trenton Coley, Coach Winkles, managers Jerilynn Gradic, Shelbie Duncan, Josie Long and coach Jim Nobles.
Wrestling Pirates are area champs!
