/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Participants walk and ride in last year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. This year’s parade will start at 10 a.m. with participants ready at Fullers Chapel United Methodist Church no later than 9:45 a.m. A special program will follow the parade at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon. This year’s theme is The Manifestation of the Dream: Believe it, Achieve it and Receive it.

MLK Jr. Day parade, program is Jan. 21

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, January 17. 2019
Local citizens will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a parade and a special program on Monday, Jan. 21. The MLK Jr. parade will be at 10 with lineup starting at Fuller’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to be ready to go no later than 9:45 a.m. This year’s theme is The Manifestation of the Dream: Believe it, Achieve it and Receive it.

“We welcome everybody to join the parade and be a part of the program,” said Regina Bridges, chair of the MLK Jr. Day committee.

The MLK Jr. Day program will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon. The speaker will be elder Valerie Trice of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She is the daughter of Carl P. Trice and JoAnn Knight. She’s involved with the Griffin-Spalding County School District. She is the mother of Karmen Ellis Watkins and Thomas Alonzo Ellis Jr.

The Torchbearer Award recipient will be Charles Burden who has been an instrumental part of the community for many years. He owns Burden Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter