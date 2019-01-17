MLK Jr. Day parade, program is Jan. 21

Local citizens will celebrate Martin Luther King Day with a parade and a special program on Monday, Jan. 21. The MLK Jr. parade will be at 10 with lineup starting at Fuller’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to be ready to go no later than 9:45 a.m. This year’s theme is The Manifestation of the Dream: Believe it, Achieve it and Receive it.
“We welcome everybody to join the parade and be a part of the program,” said Regina Bridges, chair of the MLK Jr. Day committee.
The MLK Jr. Day program will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon. The speaker will be elder Valerie Trice of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She is the daughter of Carl P. Trice and JoAnn Knight. She’s involved with the Griffin-Spalding County School District. She is the mother of Karmen Ellis Watkins and Thomas Alonzo Ellis Jr.
The Torchbearer Award recipient will be Charles Burden who has been an instrumental part of the community for many years. He owns Burden Funeral Home.