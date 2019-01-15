[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] Pirates head coach Brad Webber speaks to the team after a playoff victory last season. He was recently nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Out of 32 coaches selected, two finalists will attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta and receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program.
Webber nominated for NFL High School Coach of Year
