/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] Pirates head coach Brad Webber speaks to the team after a playoff victory last season. He was recently nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Out of 32 coaches selected, two finalists will attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta and receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program.

Webber nominated for NFL High School Coach of Year

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, January 15. 2019
Pirates head coach Brad Webber was recently nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award by the Atlanta Falcons. He was one of 32 coaches selected from across the nation. The NFL allows each coach to take one senior with them to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL to participate in the High School Challenge and he selected Gerald Hines to represent Pike County.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter