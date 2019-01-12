/Unitedbank
Updated: Deputies chase, stop 15-year-old driver, meth and marijuana found

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Saturday, January 12. 2019
Updated: 20 hours ago
Pike County deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit this evening. A deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle that was near a neighborhood on Highway 19 in north Pike County. The suspect vehicle fled upon seeing the deputy and a pursuit ensued that ended on Adams Street in Zebulon when the vehicle wrecked. Three occupants were taken into custody and a bag containing methamphetamine and marijuana was located on the side of the roadway after it was thrown out by the suspects.

The driver was found to be a fifteen year old. The other individuals that were arrested are Emma Echols , 18 years old , and Dustin Adkerson , 28 years of age, both from Griffin. Echols and Adkerson are currently in the Pike County Jail and the juvenile is being turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
