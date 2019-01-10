Deadline for The Dog and Pony Photo Show is Jan. 12

The Dog and Pony Show - which celebrates relationships with both of the beloved species - is accepting photo submissions. The show is free to enter.
“If you have a great shot of a dog, or a horse, or both, enter it for this juried show that will hang at A Novel Experience during the month of February. We are pleased to announce that author, photographer and Emmy winner Ray Sullivan returns as our 2019 Juror,” said Chis Curry. “You can either frame them or mat them. We’ll hang them alongside wonderful dog and pony quotes for a fantastic exhibit - our biggest and most popular show. Come to the reception and enjoy!”
To enter, pick up to four digital images and submit them online (go to the A Novel Experience facebook page for a direct link.)
The juror’s picks will be announced by Jan. 19 and they must be printed and delivered to the store.
The first prize winner will earn a blue ribbon and ANE gift certificate. Ribbons will be presented for second place, third place and Honorable Mention.