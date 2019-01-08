Daughter reunited with father after 26 years

Pike County resident Janie Rudolph called to talk to her father regularly after he moved to Tennessee years ago. But in 1992, she was told he died of a heart attack and she lost all hope of ever seeing him again - until they were recently reunited in a shocking, emotional meeting.
Ronnie Rudolph moved to Tennessee after leaving Georgia when he split with Janie’s mother. Janie called her father’s workplace - a concrete plant in Lebanon, Tennessee - to keep in touch until one day in 1992 when she was told he had died of a heart attack.
“I believed it and I didn’t investigate it,” said Janie Rudolph. “I moved around, I was married and I had my family and I didn’t have money, so I just felt like I couldn’t do anything much.”
Janie told other family members - including Ronnie’s siblings, children and grandchildren - that he had passed away. No one doubted the fact that he was dead until Janie’s mother passed away and the family started looking for his death certificate. With the help of her daughter Misty, who also lives in Pike County, Janie searched for his death certificate and then learned that her father was still alive and living in Lebanon, Tennessee.
“I was very much in shock, I couldn’t believe it, I thought I was having a dream,” Janie said.
Ronnie Rudolph had suffered from two strokes but was still very much alive and a family reunion was planned right away with family members traveling from Georgia and Kentucky to meet with Ronnie in Tennessee. The emotional reunion was captured by cameras and broadcast across the nation.
The family shared sweet moments, including one between Ronnie and his sister Juanita Elliot, 84, who hadn’t seen each other since their father’s funeral in 1992.
“I was happy and glad to hear it and here I am 84 years old and he’s just 72, if anybody is supposed to be dead it ought to be me,” she said.
Janie and her daughter Misty hope to bring Ronnie to Georgia so they can spend time with him and rebuild their special bond that was nearly ended 26 years ago.