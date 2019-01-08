Pike County shows support for student battling cancer

Elementary school student Jake Summerlin found out in October, just four days after his 11th birthday, that he has ganglioneuroblastoma - a rare cancer that affects children and results in tumors in nerve tissue.
After his cancer treatments started, he lost all of his hair and his football teammates decided to show their support for Jake by losing their hair too. Bankston’s Barber Shop in Lamar County donated their time and skills to shave the heads of Jake’s friends and coaches on Dec. 29.
Many local students wrote special cards for him as he started his treatments.
“We would also like to thank everyone who have shown their support by preparing food, making cards, donations and buying T-shirts. I would like to thank each of the children in Mrs Webber’s class at Pike County Middle School, who took the time to make a special card for Jake” said Jake’s mother Tani Summerlin. “Sometimes as a parent we wonder if we make the right choices for our children but I can honestly say, beyond a shadow of a doubt, we know that moving to Pike County was the greatest thing we’ve ever done. Our children have witnessed first hand how much people support and love each other.”
One of Jake’s friends, Millie Kate Stephens, designed a shirt that says ‘Floss Cancer Out’ and proceeds from shirts sold will go to help Jake’s family with medical costs. They can be purchased at happygramsandco.com by searching for Jake Summerlin.
Friends are hoping to coordinate with the recreation department to hold a home run derby at the end of February to help the family.