Sidney Marshall McInvale, 73, passed away on December 27, 2018 at home after a long battle with COPD. He was born January 19, 1945 in Ideal, GA where he lived on his grandparent’s farm until he joined the Army. After his service, he joined IBEW Local 613 and was a proud member for 40 years.
As long as he was able, he grew a big garden and loved to share his crops with everyone. It was his joy to help anyone in need. He was loved by many for his humble and giving nature.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Robert N. and Mary Elizabeth McInvale and Jasper H. and Odessa McCarty; parents, Sidney B. and Eva McInvale; siblings, Stanley McInvale and Mary Elizabeth McInvale; granddaughter Kristina Ellen McInvale.
He was survived by his former wife, Linda Ellen White and their children, Marshall Shane, Sonja Leigh, Robert Sloan, and Sindi Lyn; a daughter from a later relationship, Amandalee Anne; grandchildren, Brittney, Joshua, T.J., Ryan, Faith, Gracie, Tim, Trey, Kayla, Brooke and Amber; great grandchildren, Aubree and Jackson Dorsey and Maylee Kristina Williams; beloved nephew, Jason McInvale and his children, Hunter, Alexis and Mason.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Little Bethel Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Butler is in charge of arrangements.