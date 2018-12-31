Marie Hildebrant

Ms. Yvonne Marie Earls Hildebrant, age 79, of Concord, passed away December 30, 2018, at her home. She was born in Roseville, PA, daughter of the late Clarence Earls and Elizabeth Ruth Wood Earls. Marie was a Certified Nursing Assistance. She enjoyed walking, crocheting, flowers and reading her Bible. She was an active member of Pike County Assembly of God Church where she taught Sunday School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer Hildebrant, her former husband, Robert Strock, Sr., her brother, John Earls and her grandmother who raised her, Anita McBride.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Linda and Paul Smith, Robert “Bob” Allen Strock, Jr. and Denise, Lewis Strock, Wyneta and Chuck Stone, Sharon and Ronald Walters and Michael and Marianne Strock; grandchildren: Ruthie Smith, Paul Smith, Jr., Karen Walters, Kevin Walters, Rachel Trasco, Jimmy Stone, Angela Strock and Carol Strock; sisters: Mary Nangle and Theresa Mattison; brothers: Rich Balatgek and William “Bill” Earls; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and one great-great-granddaughter.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, January 2, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2 p.m., at the Kellogg Cemetery in PA.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.