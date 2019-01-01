Many things to be happy about in the New Year

I do know this: so many people, organizations, businesses, friends, pastors, teachers and school administrators, law enforcement and firefighters, government officials and lots of others have done much to contribute to my gratitude for being able to count these folks in my life, and to continually praise God for this place where we live.
Sure, we have some curmudgeons and selfish people, but they are not by any stretch of the imagination those ones we should emphasize. I also continue to believe that “prayer changes things,” so look out, grinches and nay-sayers; you may find strange and wonderful things happening in your life and realize where blessings come from.
Just a few of these who are definitely not the grinches deserve a bit of praise and heartfelt thanks in this public forum – this column and the Pike County Journal Reporter I emphatically count as among those true blessings.
There are too many out there who deserve apprecation to name them all.
I hope you know who you are and that I have thanked you for being my friends and “amateur therapists.” Now, my fellow Pike Countians, sit down and write your own thank-you list for all your blessings. That could take a very long time – mine is still growing.
