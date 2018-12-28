/Unitedbank
Lifelong Pike resident Helen Mangham recently celebrated her 104th Christmas. She is one of the oldest five siblings in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Helen Mangham celebrates 104th Christmas!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Friday, December 28. 2018
Helen Mangham has seen many things change throughout her 104 years on this earth, but her sweet spirit and kind soul haven’t changed a bit. She recently celebrated her 104th Christmas, surrounded by family.

She is one of the five local siblings who earned Guinness World Record certificates for being the world’s oldest siblings.

When the Guinness World Record certificates were presented, Helen Mae Mangham was 102. She turned 103 in August. Three other siblings have since had birthdays, setting the world record for five siblings at a combined age of 494.

Her siblings include Rosalee Mangham King, Grace Mangham Ward, William Decatur ‘W.D.’ Mangham and Essie ‘Virginia’ Brooks.
