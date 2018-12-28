Helen Mangham celebrates 104th Christmas!

Helen Mangham has seen many things change throughout her 104 years on this earth, but her sweet spirit and kind soul haven’t changed a bit. She recently celebrated her 104th Christmas, surrounded by family.
She is one of the five local siblings who earned Guinness World Record certificates for being the world’s oldest siblings.
When the Guinness World Record certificates were presented, Helen Mae Mangham was 102. She turned 103 in August. Three other siblings have since had birthdays, setting the world record for five siblings at a combined age of 494.
Her siblings include Rosalee Mangham King, Grace Mangham Ward, William Decatur ‘W.D.’ Mangham and Essie ‘Virginia’ Brooks.