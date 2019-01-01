[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Above left, Jake Patterson was honored for making First Team All State Offensive Line for last season in January. He was recently honored by being named to the Class AAA all-state team by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Above right, Pirates kicker Parker Maddrey punts the ball during the 31-14 victory over Lamar earlier this season. He was recently named as a Class AAA all-state team member by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Two Pirates make the AJC’s AAA all-state team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks