Veteran, Soldier of Year honored

Pike County Middle School recently honored the Soldier of the Year and Veteran of the Year after nominations were submitted for both categories.
Veteran of the Year
Wayne Lee “Matt” Germain was honored as the Veteran of the Year and served nearly 30 years in the U.S. military.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and Army and was active duty with the Air Force from 1971 to 1975. He served during the Vietnam era and served in Thailand as a jet engine mechanic - combat engineer.
He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1980 to 2004 when he retired from the military.
In addition to his military career, Matt spent more than 20 years working with Boy Scouts and is still active with local Scouts.
He has been a Mason since March 2013. In August, he achieved the honor of Master Mason. He has been a patron of the Eastern Star since 2016.
He currently serves as senior vice executive board member of American Legion Post 197 in Pike County.
“Matt always is willing to help anyone in need and has a happy attitude while serving,” said Robert L. Jones. “He is active in Concord United Methodist Church, helping when needed without hesitation - from providing flowers for worship to providing food for those who need it. He also places American flags and Christian flags in the sanctuary. Matt is a true, never tiring servant.”
Soldier of the Year
PFC Zachary Wilson, 22, was selected as the Soldier of the Year. He graduated from Pike County High School in 2014 and lettered in both football and tennis. After graduation, he attended Southern Crescent Technical School where he studied Criminal Justice.
In October 2017, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended basic combat training at Fort Benning. He was awarded the crossed rifles of a U.S. Army Infantryman in February of 2018.
After basic training, PFC Wilson was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado.
In May 2018, PFC Wilson deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel where he is part of a front line combat rifle team serving with both NATO and Afghan troops.
In October 2018, he was promoted to the rank of Private First Class.
As part of his deployment, he received many hours of desert warfare training, provided security to numerous details, participated in operational missions and assisted in the training of Afghan security forces.