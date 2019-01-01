Pike is sixth in highest per capita net worth

Pike is among the top 10 counties with the highest per capita net worth in the state of Georgia. A study by financial technology company SmartAsset analyzed income, net worth and debt in counties across the state and nation to determine which locations had the highest per capita net wealth relative to debt.
“I think these are exciting statistics. I believe these rankings are a good indicator of the direction that Pike is headed in. High quality businesses and families are always looking to be apart of a successful and growing community. Communities such as Pike County that offer a high quality of living along with excellent public education is always a draw,” said county manager Bobby Bickley. “This is one reason we are seeing numbers like this. We as a county need to keep this in mind and realize that Pike County could be on the cusp of exponential growth, and that it should be managed wisely so we can continue healthy growth while keeping that small town feel.”
Pike County ranked sixth in the state for the highest per capita net worth at $32,038. Pike’s per capita income is $23,783 and per capita debt is $38,464. Pike’s net worth to income is 134.7% and net worth to debt is 83.3%.
“This ranking confirms for me what I already knew, that Pike County has an abundance of successful, talented people. And if they come together and use those talents, they can tailor the anticipated residential and commercial growth of our county in a way that will maintain the beauty and quality of life that is Pike County,” said Chamber of Commerce chairman Shep Marsh.
The counties with the highest per capita net worth in the state include Fayette County in first, followed by Forsyth, Harris, Union, Rabun, Pike, Oconee, Butts, Henry and Columbia counties.