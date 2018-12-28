Joseph Grantham

Mr. Joseph W. (Joe) Grantham, age 89, of Hollonville, passed away December 26, 2018, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin. He lived in Decatur for many years where he worked in sales and was Plant Supervisor for the DeKalb County Water and Sewer Service. After retiring, he and his wife Sue moved to Hollonville in 1991, where they built a house on the Scott family homestead. He was a member of Williamson United Methodist Church, and worked for Supreme Corporation in Griffin for 15 years. Joe enjoyed riding his tractor around the family farm.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Sue Grantham and his sister, Margarite Fields.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Robert and Jeannine Grantham of Stillwater, OK; grandsons and their wives: Joshua and Kelly Grantham and Tyler and Ally Grantham; great-grandchildren: Spencer, Lincoln and Everleigh Grantham; his partner: Jewell Dinkins of Williamson; brother-in-law: John Fields of Tampa; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 28, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 29, 11 a.m., at Williamson United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.