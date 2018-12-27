/Unitedbank
Charles Edward “Eddie” Wilson

Thursday, December 27. 2018
Mr. Charles Edward “Eddie” Wilson, age 64 of Griffin, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Wilson was born January 11, 1954, son of the late Charles & Nellie Wilson. He worked for Dundee Mills for over 20 years and was a Mason of Ringgold Lodge #90 where he formerly served as Worshipful Master. Mr. Wilson loved to cook and won awards for his bar-b-que. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Hope Sharmaine & Larry Shavers of Meansville; grandchildren, Brooke & Ivy Shavers; brothers & sisters-in-law, Anthony & Jane Wilson of Griffin and Vance & Stacey Wilson of Griffin; nieces & nephews, Tammy Wilson, Tony Wilson & Nikki and Wesley Wilson & Destiny; numerous grandnieces & nephews and his best friend, Buck Dorsey.

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward “Eddie” Wilson will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To pay condolences online to the family you may do so at www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
