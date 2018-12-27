Mr. Charles Edward “Eddie” Wilson, age 64 of Griffin, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at his home.
Mr. Wilson was born January 11, 1954, son of the late Charles & Nellie Wilson. He worked for Dundee Mills for over 20 years and was a Mason of Ringgold Lodge #90 where he formerly served as Worshipful Master. Mr. Wilson loved to cook and won awards for his bar-b-que. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Hope Sharmaine & Larry Shavers of Meansville; grandchildren, Brooke & Ivy Shavers; brothers & sisters-in-law, Anthony & Jane Wilson of Griffin and Vance & Stacey Wilson of Griffin; nieces & nephews, Tammy Wilson, Tony Wilson & Nikki and Wesley Wilson & Destiny; numerous grandnieces & nephews and his best friend, Buck Dorsey.
Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward “Eddie” Wilson will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
