Richard “Toby” Daly, 43, of Tyrone passed away December 21, 2018. Toby was born on July 22, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from Lovejoy High School, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He joined the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in 1995, working through the ranks from uniformed patrol, traffic investigator, warrant specialist, and detective. He was a member of the SWAT team, K9 tracking team, and the Honor Guard. Currently, he was assigned as the Lt. of Special Operations. Toby was preceded in death by his father, Rick Daly.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janaya Daly; sons, Colton and Mason; mother, Cheryl Daly; grandmother, Joyce Daly; sister, Amber (Josh) Wright; father-in-law, Pete Eleades; mother-in-law, Joann Eleades; sister-in-law, Brianna (Jared) Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Peachtree City First Baptist Church, with Dr. David Hill and Dr. Joey Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Moody Memorial Gardens, Zebulon, GA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, www.melanoma.org.
Carl J. Mowell & Son, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com