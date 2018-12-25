Entries now accepted for Dog and Pony Show

Photo entries are being accepted for the Dog and Pony Show photography exhibit. The deadline for entries is Jan. 12. Photographers can submit four of their favorite images and there is no entry fee.
“Come and be a part of a tradition - and celebrates our relationship with two beloved species here in the country,” said Chris Curry. “We’ve done dogs and now, we’re adding equines. If you have a great shot of a dog, or a horse, or both, enter it for this juried show that will hang at A Novel Experience during the month of February.”
The deadline for submissions is midnight on Jan. 12 and the juror’s picks will be announced shortly after.
Photographers who have photos selected are asked to print and frame or mat their images and drop them by A Novel Experience bookstore or mail them to 426 Thomaston Street in Zebulon. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
“We’ll hang them alongside wonderful dog and pony quotes for a fantastic exhibit - our biggest and most popular show,” said Curry.