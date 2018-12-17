Pirates head coach honored by the Falcons

Pike County High School head football coach Brad Webber was recently presented with the Atlanta Falcons’ Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award. The Falcons organization also released a video honoring the life of the late Dylan Thomas which featured interviews with the Pirates head coach, players and family members. Coach Webber was honored at the home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 16.
“Everyone at Pike County High School, as well as the Pike County community, are extremely proud of coach Brad Webber. When faced with extreme adversity, coach Webber calmed fears, gave purpose and led his team with courage and compassion,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler. “When he faced tough questions from the national media, he answered with poise and grace. He was a rock, and I am proud to call him a friend. As a father of three boys, there is no other football coach that I would rather them play for,” said principal Huffstetler.
Coach Webber’s wife Rachel thanked the Falcons organization and owners for honoring Brad and Dylan.
“It was a bittersweet night. The video the Falcons made honoring Dylan had everyone in tears,” she said. “Dylan was such an outstanding young man and he is missed so dearly. Dylan’s life and legacy will live on, and what an amazing life he lived.”
When the honor was announced several weeks ago, the Falcons included the Pike community in the Coach of the Week honor. Coach Webber said he believes that’s why the award was presented.
“Like my wife said, it’s a bitter sweet award. It’s one I would trade in a second to see Dylan’s smiling face again. It’s something in my 30+ years of football that I never imagined I or my team would ever have to endure. I am just overwhelmed by the support for the Thomas family, our team and the coaches have experienced. There were days and there still are days that our really tough. I can’t even begin to imagine how the Thomas’ feel. However, I am so proud of the support from across the nation, the state and our community they gave the family and the team. Through our faith and the support of so many in the community, the local churches, the school and administration we were and are able to hold onto the rope during difficult days and weeks,” said coach Webber. “My wife Rachel has really been unbelievable through all of this; she was/is my rock, strength and a shoulder to cry on. I really believe God put us together years ago, and He has groomed us to be able to try to handle this as best we could. In looking through all this and the award, I truly believe the Falcons saw what we have as a community here and it’s something special. To me what they saw was a faith-based grass roots community that came together and helped each other through the most difficult time of the loss of an outstanding young man, teammate, brother and friend to all. They did whatever they could to help this family, this school, the team and community to get through this devastating time and they did. I’m so proud to be a Pirate! I am also so proud of my coaching staff and team for how they responded and turned a tragic situation into a powerful story and playoff season for many to see. To me it is an award for the entire Pirate Nation. May God Bless everybody this Christmas season, and please keep the entire family of Dylan in your prayers and thoughts this Christmas. May God Bless you all. We will remain DYLANSTRONG.”