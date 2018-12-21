MERRY CHRISTMAS! Santa letters share Christmas spirit

For more than 100 years, letters to Santa have shared the story of America and this year’s letters from local boys and girls are in the Pike County Journal Reporter’s special section from pages 1B to 8B. These local letters share the Christmas spirit as the young students ask for gifts for others and for everyone to have a Merry Christmas!
Athens Stephens shared the meaning of the season in her letter.
“Christmas is my favorite time of the year. It is a special time of year because we celebrate Jesus’ birth. I like Christmas because I can spend time with my family,” she wrote. “Please bring me Animal Rescue toys. Merry Christmas!”
The season’s most popular toys can be determined by reading the letters as well. This year’s letters included requests for everything from A to Z (including unicorns and zebras). Classic toys such as stuffed animals, Hot Wheels, Barbies, Legos, Nerf guns and baby dolls are still popular with good little boys and girls and electronics also topped the list of requests with many asking for hoverboards, laptops, phones, video games and gaming consoles.
Many students asked for items for others in their letters to Santa. Taryn Hancock thanked Santa for her bike that she rides while her daddy runs and asked Santa to “please get my mom some clothes because she always buys them for me and my brother.”
Adam Patel asked Santa for an unusual gift for his mother, writing, “Will you please bring my mom 12 solid gold bars?”
Rebecca Williamson asked for new pacifiers for her baby sisters.
Emma Claire said she would love to visit a rodeo and asked if Santa could bring tickets for her family to go.
Lots of youngsters had questions for Santa, asking about Mrs. Claus and his reindeer and especially his elves. Paisley Hall asked Santa, “When is your elf going to come? Is the Grinch going to steal Christmas?”
Coulten Carter wrote, “Thank you for giving us presents. I love you. What do you do when you aren’t delivering gifts?”
Kyler Tinsley asked Santa about his favorite hobby, writing, “This year I would like a new gun, some bullets and a canoe. I would also like to gig for frogs. Santa, do you hunt?”
Rebecca Williamson wanted to know, “Are you drinking enough milk and eating enough cookies?”
Christopher Patton thanked Santa for his Xbox 360 from last year and asked, “Will you bring my mom a stress ball, please? Can you bring me an extra Christmas, please?”
Riley Thurston asked, “Are you having a holly, jolly Christmas? Do you like any other holidays? Santa, will you get my second sister a lot of stuffed animals? Also, will you get me some Ninja Legos?”
Landon Bales had questions about his behavior for the year. He wrote, “Are you and the elves very busy? Can I please not have coal for Christmas this year? Am I on the good list?”
Many students requested something they want and something they need in their letters to Santa. Students in Jackie Ann Bell’s Little Angels’ Kindergarten class used their Santa letter writing experience to learn about the difference between needs and wants.
“To incorporate our learning with real life experiences, as well as to add value beyond school, our students listed a need and a want in our Santa letters,” said Bell. “My Little Angels have been working hard this year! I hope Santa brings what they need and what they want! Happy reading and Merry Christmas!”
Jase Brannon wrote, “I have been good this year! I would like for it to snow. I need a buck to eat too.”
Several students had unique requests for gifts, including Trevor Ellington who asked for “peace for video games.” A student named Scott requested “a bike with turbo boosters.”
Some students explained why they wanted certain things and tried to rationalize why Santa should bring them.
Walker Stiltner wrote, “I would like arrows for Christmas. I shot my bow and I missed the target and I could not find them anywhere. Then I would like a fishing pole, so I can go fishing and catch big fish. Finally, I would like a tackle box because I can put the lures in the tackle box and use them the next time I go fishing.”
Eli Chisholm wrote, “Thanks for the BB gun last year because I like hunting with it. I have been nice to my brother this year so maybe you can get me a remote control plane.”
Andrew Turpin wrote, “How are you doing at the North Pole? Thanks for my air hockey table last year. This year please get me a pet fish because pets take a lot of responsibility and effort. Have a Merry Christmas Santa Claus!”
John Preston Grier said he hoped Mrs. Claus and the elves have a good Christmas and wrote, “I hope you get me a super cool game. I would also like some more Nerf guns to tear Ethan’s behind up. Last but not least, I want a PlayStation 4 and four controllers, so when four friends come over we can all play.”
Bryson Hall wrote, “I hope you are having a really good time in the North Pole. I bet your elves are going to be really happy at me because all I want for Christmas is three things and they are Call of Duty Black Ops IIII, Fort Night, that my mom won’t let me play and a hoverboard.”
Many students had simple requests and warm wishes for Santa, including Annie Brock who wrote, “I hope you are staying warm up there at the North Pole. Thanks for my bike last year. I’m still learning to ride it. I would like a book of some sort because I really enjoy reading. Also, I hope you like the milk and cookies that I’ll set out for you.”