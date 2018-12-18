Another potential VA Clinic site rezoned

During new county manager Bobby Bickley’s official first meeting, commissioners held a public hearing and approved rezoning property owned by Jerry Colwell on Highway 19 across from the schools as a potential location for the Veterans Affairs Clinic. County manager Rob Morton noted that commissioners heard about the rezoning request six months ago and that this was similar to property approved for rezoning at a recent meeting. The county had to wait six months after the first public hearing to decide the matter since the VA Clinic could offer drug treatment options for patients.
Please login
or register
to read the rest of this story.