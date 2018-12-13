/Unitedbank
Thursday, December 13. 2018
Mr. James Leon Mobley, age 65, of Concord, passed away December 11, 2018, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.  He was born on September 27, 1953, son of the late Paul Mobley and Mildred Anglin Mobley. Leon was a member of Concord Baptist Church where he was baptized at the age of 50. He enjoyed hunting, and woodworking.  He especially loved spending time with his sons and his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty, Dot and Hazel and his brother, Alton.
 
He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Cindy Kaye Mobley; sons: James Travis Mobley (Lisa) of Culloden and Charles Jason Mobley of Concord; grandchildren: Destin Pippin, Amber Mobley and Sawyer Mobley; brothers: Royce Mobley (Sue) of Thomaston and Charles Mobley (Kathy) of Sparta; sister: Lynda Lemos of CA; numerous nieces and nephews.
 
Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 14, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.  Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 15, 11 a.m., in Concord Baptist Church. Pastor Jacob Sparks will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Hebron Cemetery in Concord.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
