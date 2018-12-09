PCHS students take advantage of Work Based Learning

Students at Pike County High School are getting some hands-on working experience through the Work Based Learning program.
Students are able to earn academic credit while working for local businesses including United Bank, Caterpillar, Chick-Fil-A., Middle GA Fleet Service, Wells Septic, Southside Steel, Inc., Bufford’s Metal Fabrication, Georgia BBQ, North Griffin Animal Hospital, and Subway.
“The students take the concepts and standards learned in their CTAE and academic classes and apply them to the real world through employment,” said Work Based Learning and dual enrollment coordinator Craig McLendon. “This allows our students to begin to understand the soft skills, such as showing up to work on time, dressing appropriately and other practices that are necessary to be successful.”
Work Based Learning students are encouraged to obtain employment in a field that matches their interests and that allows students to gain authentic, employability skills that can transfer to a career after high school.
“We currently have students working at many different companies in a variety of industries,” said McLendon. “Education’s purpose is to prepare students for adulthood by providing them with the skills needed to be successful. I firmly believe that the Work Based Learning program is an important tool to help students understand what is expected from employers while offering a way for students to gain experience in a career field. Our Work Based Learning students will have an edge on the workforce when it comes to hiring after high school. Using the skills learned in Pike County High School’s Work Based Learning program, our students will stand out when competing for jobs, both on a local and national scale.”
The program is being offered for the first time this semester after an eight-year hiatus. There are currently 15 students from PCHS in the Work Based Learning program at 10 different area employers.
McLendon said he expects to enroll 5-7 additional students for spring semester and expects the program to double next year.
“We are excited about the potential growth of the program and the impact that it will make on our students and the community,” he said. “Pike County High School cannot thank our partner businesses enough. Without their support and participation, the program would not be possible. We hope that current and future business partners view the Work Based Learning program as an asset to their business by providing a pipeline to future full-time employees, saving them time and money during the hiring process. We encourage any local business who may want to be a part of the program to contact the school at 770-567-8770, ext. 2115, to learn more.”