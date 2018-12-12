Fired Grantville officer faces incest charge here

James Christopher Holmes, 43, of Concord turned himself in at the Coweta County jail Monday, Dec. 3 after a felony arrest warrant was issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Grantville Police officer was fired and faces charges of making false statements to law enforcement and incest.
The GBI was asked to formally investigate Holmes for incest in July and at that time, Holmes was suspended with pay, pending the investigation’s outcome.
Holmes was fired when warrants for his arrest were issued by the GBI shortly before Thanksgiving. The incest charge stems from from incidents reported taking place in Pike over a period of a year or more, according to GBI Agent Fred Winberly. The false statement charge is reportedly related to the alleged incest charge. No bond has been set and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 13.