Jerry Corley

Mr. Jerry Lamar Corley, age 56, of Meansville, passed away December 6, 2018. He grew up in Pike County, son of the late Bobby Ray Corley and Dorothy Ann Long Corley. He was a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed helping others, hunting, fishing and NASCAR. Bill Elliott was his favorite driver.
He is survived by his sisters and a brother: Sandi Corley (Sammy Weaver), Johnny Corley (Deborah) all of Pike County and Shirley Corley of Morrow; nephews: Jordan and Jonathan Corley; uncle and aunt: Freddie and Lois Riggins of Albany; great-niece: Jaycee Corley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Wade Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Saturday 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.