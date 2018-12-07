/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Jerry Corley

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Friday, December 7. 2018
 
Mr. Jerry Lamar Corley, age 56, of Meansville, passed away December 6, 2018.  He grew up in Pike County, son of the late Bobby Ray Corley and Dorothy Ann Long Corley.  He was a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed helping others, hunting, fishing and NASCAR.  Bill Elliott was his favorite driver.

He is survived by his sisters and a brother: Sandi Corley (Sammy Weaver), Johnny Corley (Deborah) all of Pike County and Shirley Corley of Morrow; nephews: Jordan and Jonathan Corley; uncle and aunt: Freddie and Lois Riggins of Albany; great-niece: Jaycee Corley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Wade Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.  Friends may visit the family on Saturday 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter