Mr. James Allen “Jimmy” Parks, age 72, of Zebulon, passed away December 1, 2018. He was born in Zebulon, son of the late John Marvin Parks and Willie Elizabeth Glover Parks. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Seabees during Vietnam War and earning the Vietnam Service Medal with a bronze star. He was a devout elder at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Griffin. He was currently working as a bus driver for Kidz Konnection in Zebulon.
He is survived by his sister: Mae Owen (Gary) of Thomaston; nephew: Allen Owen; niece: Mary Hankinson (Randy) of Thomaston; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 6, 6 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.