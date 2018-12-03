Mrs. Alice Malone Stonaker, age 86 of Williamson, Georgia passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
Mrs. Stonaker was born in Digby, Georgia on November 21, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James R. Stonaker; her partner of 18 years, Sam Powers; son, Wendell Stonaker; son-in-law, Bevel Conner; brothers, Larry Malone, Lainer Malone; sister, Velma Redmond. She retired from Griffin First Assembly Day Care, and was a member of the Williamson Christian Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Conner, Cindy Scott and husband Bill; grandchildren, Sonya Brooks and partner Jason Gordy, Chuck Conner and wife Robbie, Mindy Staley and husband Chris; great grandchildren, Kerigan Brooks, Keith Brooks, Bentley James Conner, John, David, Gabriel, Sam, and Elijah Staley; brothers, J.B. Malone and wife June, Jimmy Malone; sisters, Mamie Roberts, Gaynell McCullough; sisters-in-law, Loyce Malone, Betty Malone; several nieces and nephews;
Visitation for Mrs. Alice Malone Stonaker will be Tuesday December 4, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday November 5, 2018 at 3:30 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury with Johan Van der Merwe officiating. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Alice Malone Stonaker by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.