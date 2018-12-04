By Beverly Brisendine
Have you ever walked through a field at night, far from the lights of a city and paused quietly to view the skies above? There is an incredible silence in this experience for no human words can describe the boundless expanse of our universe. As we catch a glimpse of God’s infinite power and majesty we begin to sense what David experienced as he watched over his sheep in the fields of Bethlehem. Sitting under a magnificent canopy of stars he penned: “The heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament shows and proclaims His handiwork” in Psalm 19:1.
The heavens declare his glory!
