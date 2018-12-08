/Unitedbank
Angel Trees to help local kids in need will be at Barnstormer’s Grill, American Pie in Zebulon and Barnesville and The Oink Joint.

Rachel McDaniel
Saturday, December 8. 2018
Humbly Serving Ministries is hosting its seventh annual Angel Tree and will offer photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Unwrapped gifts for boys and girls or monetary donations can be made during the pictures with Santa. Angel Trees - which were donated by TNT Christmas Tree Farm - will be at American Pie in Zebulon and Barnesville, Barnstormer’s in Williamson and The Oink Joint. Each angel on the tree will include a child’s three Christmas wishes and their clothing and shoe sizes.

