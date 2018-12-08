Angel Trees to help local kids

Humbly Serving Ministries is hosting its seventh annual Angel Tree and will offer photos with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. Unwrapped gifts for boys and girls or monetary donations can be made during the pictures with Santa. Angel Trees - which were donated by TNT Christmas Tree Farm - will be at American Pie in Zebulon and Barnesville, Barnstormer’s in Williamson and The Oink Joint. Each angel on the tree will include a child’s three Christmas wishes and their clothing and shoe sizes.
