Concord Baptist Church was forced to cancel the ‘Come Walk Through Bethlehem’ event and live nativity that was planned for Saturday, Dec. 8 due to rain in the forecast.
"Due to inclement weather conditions our Streets of Bethlehem and walk through Nativity will be cancelled Saturday. Thank you for all who have supported, put in hard work and prayed for this event. We are sad to have to have to cancel but feel we have no other option," said the pastor.
Some of many citizens of Bethlehem are prepared for Concord Baptist Church’s live nativity to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, including (l-r) June Brannon, Janna Brannon and Jase Brannon. The event will feature a walk through Bethlehem and live animals, including a camel.
Updated: Concord Baptist cancels live nativity due to rain
