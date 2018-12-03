Keith "Hollywood" Redding
Mr. Gary Keith “Hollywood” Redding, age 58, of Griffin, passed away November 27, 2018. Keith grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, and worked in waste water management for over 30 years. He started his career in Clayton County, then Conyers, and most recently worked for the City of Atlanta. He loved all kinds of music, especially 70s rock and roll. In his younger years, Keith worked as a disc jockey in the Columbus and West Point area. His favorite thing was to have family gatherings around his swimming pool, and reaching out to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Grantham Ellis and his brother, Kenneth Stewart “Scooter” Redding.
He is survived by his children: Austin Redding Allred and husband Jordan Allred of Zebulon, Jake Redding and Brandon Manley both of Griffin, and the many kids he raised along the way; grandchildren: Kalla Jade Nix and Parker Reid Allred; father: John “PopPop” Ellis of Zebulon; brothers: Jeff Redding of Zebulon, Mark Ellis of Dunwoody, Richard Ellis of Zebulon and Steve Ellis and wife Joyce Ellis of CA; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, December 3, 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.