Hazel Harden

Mrs. Hazel Alice Williams Harden, age 99, of Williamson, passed away December 1, 2018, at her home. She was born in Meansville, daughter of the late Columbus Andrew Williams and Mintora Laura Barnet Williams. She was a dedicated member of Flat Rock Primitive Baptist Church in Zebulon. She was a hairdresser and for many years she owned and operated Maxine’s Beauty Shop in Griffin. Mrs. Harden had a green thumb and enjoyed her flowers and garden, taking care of her home and was also a wonderful cook. She never turned away a stray dog or cat. She was loving and kind to everyone.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wynton Hester Harden and son-in-law, Russ Parrish.
She is survived by her daughter: Maxine Harden Parrish of Atlanta; sister-in-law: Lynnel Harden of Griffin; nieces: C. J. Harden, Linda Harden, Betty Ann Harrell, Agnes Hubbard, June Naylor, and Patsy Yates; nephews: Wes Brockhoeft, David Harden, Donald Harden, Jack Ison, Kenneth Ison, Phillip Jones, Eugene Nichols, Herman Nichols, and Norman Nyary.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Ison officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Zebulon. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.