Roy Collier Harkness, Jr., 90, of Zebulon, Georgia, passed from this life into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:34 p.m. Roy honorably served his country during the end of World War II in the United States Navy and for 32 years with the United States Postal Service. Roy served several churches over the years as Minister of Music. Roy loved the Lord, his wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, music, golf, and serving the church.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. Harkness, Sr. and Lucille Ayers Harkness, and his in-laws, Elijah F. McKinley and Jewel Caldwell McKinley.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jane McKinley Harkness; brother and sister-in-law, James L. Harkness and wife Margaret; children, Michael R. Harkness and wife Ann, D. Keith Harkness and wife Jeanette, Julie Harkness Pline and husband Eric; grandchildren who loved him dearly, Emily Harkness Moore and husband Joe, Stephen J. Pline, Joshua N. Pline and wife Jenna, David J. Pline and wife Katelyn, Benjamin D. Pline and wife Sarah, Samuel E. Pline, Jacob N. Pline, Caleb S. Pline; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home on Highway 19 in Zebulon, Georgia. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon with the service starting at noon. The graveside service will follow at the New Hope Baptist Church of Zebulon cemetery. Dr. Ed Hoard and Pastor Dennis Watson will officiate.
The family would request donations to Gideons International or the Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church in Zebulon in lieu of flowers.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.