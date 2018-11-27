Amy Rogers finishes first marathon in NYC

Amy Rogers has been running since she was part of the Pike County cross country team under coach Justin O’Steen but she recently went the distance and completed her first marathon - the 2018 TCS NYC Marathon. There were more than 52,000 runners who participated in the event held Nov. 3 in New York City - one of the largest running events in the world.
“I am incredibly thankful for the countless people who donated to my fundraising cause, who encouraged me in moments of doubt and who graciously prayed for me. God has truly gifted me with an amazing support network in my family and friends,” said Rogers. “Before we began our races in high school, coach O’Steen would tell us to run with our feet, our head and most importantly - our heart. When my legs began to hurt and I wanted to quit during the marathon, I thought about that. I was reminded of how important it is to share love wherever we go and to have compassion for every person you meet, no matter the circumstance. I hope that everyone remembers that we are all in this together, and we all need more heart in our world.”
Rogers had never tackled the 26.2 miles, but she welcomed the challenge and trained by running five days a week and changing her diet to properly fuel her body.
“As cliche as it sounds, I thrive on running because it reminds me that what I think is impossible is actually within reach. It keeps me grounded and motivates me to overcome new and more “impossible” challenges,” she said. “I began distance running in high school as part of the Pike County cross country team. My mom actually signed me up for the team because she had a hunch I’d like it, and I was so upset. I hated distance running. But, as always, Mom was right and I quickly fell in love with the sport and my team. Since the TCS NYC Marathon is one of the largest in the world, you must either enter a lottery and hope to be chosen or run for a charity of your choice. I chose to run and raise money for Save the Children, an important organization that provides food assistance, medical care, education and disaster relief assistance for children and their families. Save the Children helps children within our country and around the globe, and I was really humbled to run for this cause. So many children struggle every day for the securities we take for granted, and I encourage everyone to visit their website to find out how you get involved.”