Old Zebulon School’s Phase I is finished

The Old Zebulon School project is well underway as Phase I was recently completed and the building now has a new roof to protect it before another winter comes.
“With the amazing support of our community, we raised more than $150,000 to begin the project, hire a great consultant to help us finance the whole thing, and, get that roof on,” said Zebulon Downtown Development Authority director Chris Curry. “We also fixed the foundation, cleared away the collapsed walls and floors in the northwest corner, and treated the building for termites. The ZDDA is committed to supporting our downtown as a vibrant, exciting and unique place to visit, shop, and play. The OZS will be one of the “jewels” to attract visitors - and, their dollars - to our community. With over a dozen event centers in Pike County - and, very little lodging available - we think the hotel will be a great contribution to our community.”
At the end of Phase II, the building will be ready to begin its ‘second chapter’ as the ZDDA plans to develop a 13-room, AirBnB-style hotel on the classroom side and a ‘destination’ restaurant in the auditorium space that will also preserve the beautiful stage.
“To get there, we have started the steps to list the building on the National Register of Historic Places, hired an architectural firm that specializes in historic building design and applied for a Redevelopment grant - that’s the same program that we used for the West Side of the Square project,” said Curry. “We’re closing in on the application for the Redevelopment grant and hopefully, we’ll know by early next year. The architects are developing the plan and our consultant is ‘dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s’ in order to qualify for tax credits to help in financing the project.”
The Old Zebulon School project was supported by many members of the community and the first major hurdle to renovating the building has now been crossed.
“The Old Zebulon School would have been a pile of rubble had it not been for the support of our community, the Zebulon City Council, the ZDDA and a host of individuals who contributed their time and talents to keeping the dream alive,” said Curry. “I can’t overstate how much the support and encouragement from so many folks contributes to the project. We can’t wait to honor them when we dedicate the building and cut the red ribbon!”