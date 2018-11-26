Jerry Matthews

Mr. Jerry Allen Matthews, age 55, of Brentwood, TN, passed away November 20, 2018. Jerry was born in Riverdale, GA, on September 27, 1963, and graduated from Riverdale Senior High School in 1981. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was Chairman and CEO of Matthews Aviation and formerly Plane Techs, both airline industry staffing companies.
He loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, country music, and was an avid hunter and golfer. Jerry was very giving and had a generous heart.
He is survived by his three daughters: Nicole, Isabelle and Caroline; mother: Peggy Gibson Jordan; father and step-mother: Gerald and Janet Matthews; sisters: Teresa Henry (Mitch), Beverly Good (Kelly), and Jennifer Johnston (Jeff); brothers: Jason Jordan (Jenna) and Steven Jordan; step-father: Lewis Jordan; special cousin: Doug Matthews; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loyal friends whom he loved very much.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, November 27, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 11 a.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1177 Hwy. 109, Molena, GA 30258. Pastor Mark Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.