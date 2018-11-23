Two Lady Pirates softball players sign college scholarships

Two Lady Pirates softball players were celebrated by family and friends during a scholarship signing at the high school Nov. 14. Pitcher Maddie Kirksey and catcher Haley Eubanks have known each other and played softball together for about 10 years.
“A lot of people don’t realize the hard work these ladies have put in since they were 7 or 8 years old,” said coach Brad Gregg. “It’s a big commitment to get here and a huge honor to get to play at the next level.”
Coach Melissa Whitley said both Maddie and Haley put in a lot of hard work over the years and it is paying off.
Lady Pirates softball players and friends Haley Eubanks (left) and Maddie Kirksey recently signed college scholarships to play softball at the collegiate level.
