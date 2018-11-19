/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] The late Dylan Thomas’ number 32 jersey was carried onto the field for the coin toss of every game after his tragic injury early in the season. Pictured are Pirates seniors (l-r) Gerald Hines, Marcus Woods, TC Cook and Jake Patterson.

Pirates end tragic, historic football season

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Monday, November 19. 2018
By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com

The Pirates fought hard in the second round of the GHSA playoffs against the HV Jenkins High Warriors but came up short, ending an emotional and challenging football season for the team and the community who stood behind them. The late Dylan Thomas was honored at each game throughout the season after his tragic injury early in the season and Dylan’s family continued to support the team at the games.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter