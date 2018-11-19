By Brian Gales
cbriangjr@yahoo.com
The Pirates fought hard in the second round of the GHSA playoffs against the HV Jenkins High Warriors but came up short, ending an emotional and challenging football season for the team and the community who stood behind them. The late Dylan Thomas was honored at each game throughout the season after his tragic injury early in the season and Dylan’s family continued to support the team at the games.
[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] The late Dylan Thomas’ number 32 jersey was carried onto the field for the coin toss of every game after his tragic injury early in the season. Pictured are Pirates seniors (l-r) Gerald Hines, Marcus Woods, TC Cook and Jake Patterson.
Pirates end tragic, historic football season
