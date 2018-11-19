/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Grinch plugs his ears to block the Christmas music as Amanda Gilbert (left) and Lola McDaniel enjoy last year’s Lighting of Concord. This year's event will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 with Santa Claus arriving at 6:30 p.m. via helicopter.

Lighting of Concord is Nov. 30

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Monday, November 19. 2018
The town of Concord will be visited by characters from Whoville - and Santa himself - during the annual Lighting of Concord event set for Friday, Nov. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and everyone is invited to dress as their favorite Whoville character to get into the spirit of the Christmas season.

“Enjoy supper along Main Street, Christmas music, crackling fire boxes, horse and buggy rides, train rides, pony rides, the Christmas Bazaar with special gifts for sale and visits with friends,” said organizer Anita Neath. “Santa will arrive by helicopter at 6:30 p.m. to visit with children in The Strickland Building and a photographer will be on site.”
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter