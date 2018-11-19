Lighting of Concord is Nov. 30

The town of Concord will be visited by characters from Whoville - and Santa himself - during the annual Lighting of Concord event set for Friday, Nov. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and everyone is invited to dress as their favorite Whoville character to get into the spirit of the Christmas season.
“Enjoy supper along Main Street, Christmas music, crackling fire boxes, horse and buggy rides, train rides, pony rides, the Christmas Bazaar with special gifts for sale and visits with friends,” said organizer Anita Neath. “Santa will arrive by helicopter at 6:30 p.m. to visit with children in The Strickland Building and a photographer will be on site.”